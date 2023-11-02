Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] Revenue clocked in at $917.01 million, down -43.12% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [NYSE: GOOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.65%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Canada Goose Announces New Chief Financial Officer.

Neil Bowden named CFO, Jonathan Sinclair named President, APAC.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Canada Goose Holdings Inc today announced that Neil Bowden, current Deputy CFO, has been named Chief Financial Officer and current CFO, Jonathan Sinclair, has been named President, APAC, both effective April 1, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, GOOS stock dropped by -38.08%. The one-year Canada Goose Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.21. The average equity rating for GOOS stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 53.18 million shares outstanding and 51.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 973.60K shares, GOOS stock reached a trading volume of 5134572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $17.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

GOOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.65. With this latest performance, GOOS shares dropped by -26.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.52 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.10, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canada Goose Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.07 and a Gross Margin at +59.07. Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for GOOS is now 14.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.60. Additionally, GOOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] managed to generate an average of $11,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

GOOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc go to 20.70%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc [GOOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GOOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GOOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.