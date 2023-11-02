Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] is -98.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] traded at a low on 11/01/23, posting a -4.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Brüush Announces Notice from Nasdaq for Continued Listing.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), today announced that it has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on October 2, 2023 that is has been granted an exception for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq earlier this year notifying the Company that based on the Company’s stockholders’ equity as reported in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2023, the Company did not meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement (“Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”), or the alternatives of market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Rule”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4406588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at 21.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.07%.

The market cap for BRSH stock reached $0.36 million, with 1.59 million shares outstanding and 1.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, BRSH reached a trading volume of 4406588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has BRSH stock performed recently?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.62. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -78.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.25 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1729, while it was recorded at 0.2729 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6300 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -347.66 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] managed to generate an average of -$796,843 per employee.Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.