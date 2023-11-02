Bernstein slashes price target on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] traded at a high on 11/01/23, posting a 7.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.38. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5714048 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.58%.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The market cap for SPR stock reached $2.57 billion, with 105.25 million shares outstanding and 104.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 5714048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $26.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

- Advertisements -

Bernstein have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.33. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 45.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.27% in the past year of trading.

- Advertisements -

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.73, while it was recorded at 22.34 for the last single week of trading, and 27.16 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.