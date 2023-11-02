Ball Corp. [BALL] moved down -1.25: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Ball Corp. [NYSE: BALL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.60%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Ball Corporation to Present at the Baird Global Industrials Conference.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), one of the world’s leading suppliers of aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, will speak to the investment community at the Baird Global Industrials Conference on November 8th, 2023.

Dan Fisher, chairman and CEO is scheduled to speak at 1:10pm Central time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast, visit the following link:.

Over the last 12 months, BALL stock dropped by -3.73%. The one-year Ball Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.09. The average equity rating for BALL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.98 billion, with 314.11 million shares outstanding and 313.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, BALL stock reached a trading volume of 4637936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ball Corp. [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $57.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ball Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corp. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

BALL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ball Corp. [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.60. With this latest performance, BALL shares dropped by -2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Ball Corp. [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.17, while it was recorded at 47.53 for the last single week of trading, and 53.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ball Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corp. [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.63 and a Gross Margin at +11.48. Ball Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Total Capital for BALL is now 8.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ball Corp. [BALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.25. Additionally, BALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ball Corp. [BALL] managed to generate an average of $34,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Ball Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

BALL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corp. go to 3.10%.

Ball Corp. [BALL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.