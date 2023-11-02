Archrock Inc [AROC] Is Currently 4.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Archrock Inc [NYSE: AROC] jumped around 0.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.18 at the close of the session, up 4.03%. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Archrock Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Archrock Inc stock is now 46.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AROC Stock saw the intraday high of $13.20 and lowest of $12.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.79, which means current price is +53.08% above from all time high which was touched on 09/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 935.39K shares, AROC reached a trading volume of 4586739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archrock Inc [AROC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AROC shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AROC stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archrock Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archrock Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AROC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has AROC stock performed recently?

Archrock Inc [AROC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, AROC shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AROC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Archrock Inc [AROC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.62, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Archrock Inc [AROC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archrock Inc [AROC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +30.73. Archrock Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AROC is now 5.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archrock Inc [AROC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.00. Additionally, AROC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archrock Inc [AROC] managed to generate an average of $38,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Archrock Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings analysis for Archrock Inc [AROC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AROC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archrock Inc go to -12.91%.

Insider trade positions for Archrock Inc [AROC]

The top three institutional holders of AROC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AROC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AROC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.