Agilon Health Inc [AGL] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $28

Agilon Health Inc [NYSE: AGL] loss -6.28% or -1.13 points to close at $16.87 with a heavy trading volume of 4896536 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM that agilon health Announces Sale of MDX Hawaii.

Sale of MDX Hawaii enables agilon to focus on its full-risk partnership model in core partner markets.

agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced that it has sold MDX Hawaii, a wholly owned subsidiary, and its related operations to a private buyer.

It opened the trading session at $17.82, the shares rose to $17.909 and dropped to $16.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGL points out that the company has recorded -28.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, AGL reached to a volume of 4896536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agilon Health Inc [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $28.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Agilon Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilon Health Inc is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.21, while it was recorded at 17.81 for the last single week of trading, and 20.84 for the last 200 days.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilon Health Inc [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. Agilon Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for AGL is now -10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilon Health Inc [AGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, AGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilon Health Inc [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Agilon Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Agilon Health Inc [AGL]

The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48.3% of the company's stock, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.