X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] Is Currently 9.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: XFOR] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, up 9.28%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance with Priority Review of U.S. NDA for Mavorixafor in WHIM Syndrome.

FDA sets a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 30, 2024.

If the NDA is approved, company eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) resulting from mavorixafor’s rare pediatric designation in WHIM syndrome.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -19.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XFOR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8649 and lowest of $0.758 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.58, which means current price is +13.59% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, XFOR reached a trading volume of 5440277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $3.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has XFOR stock performed recently?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -19.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0469, while it was recorded at 0.7510 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3374 for the last 200 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.64 and a Current Ratio set at 6.64.

Insider trade positions for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc [XFOR]

