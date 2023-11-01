why TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $99.83

- Advertisements -

TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] traded at a low on 10/31/23, posting a -0.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $88.07. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:08 AM that Marshalls Announces its First-ever Good Stuff Social Club with Priyanka Chopra Jonas – an Inclusive Space that Unlocks Access to Expert-Led, Interactive Programming.

The experience will take place in New York City on October 20 and 21 featuring topics including self-worth, financial literacy, mentorship, career development, and wellness.

Marshalls (NYSE: TJX) today announces an experiential social club that gives women access to resources, tools, and community to help them achieve their ambitions and increase their self-worth. Together, with actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Marshalls will host its first-ever Good Stuff Social Club in New York City, bringing together the brand’s network of powerhouse experts in a range of topics curated to help women achieve their ambitions in life.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6609659 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TJX Companies, Inc. stands at 1.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.58%.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $100.76 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 6609659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $99.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.81, while it was recorded at 88.08 for the last single week of trading, and 82.69 for the last 200 days.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. TJX Companies, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 25.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.25. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $10,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.TJX Companies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc. go to 12.93%.

Insider trade positions for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.