why Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.60

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.42 during the day while it closed the day at $7.37. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023:

Cushman & Wakefield plc stock has also gained 12.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CWK stock has declined by -27.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.26% and lost -40.85% year-on date.

The market cap for CWK stock reached $1.67 billion, with 225.78 million shares outstanding and 189.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, CWK reached a trading volume of 6297678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 102.71.

CWK stock trade performance evaluation

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.18. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.72 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.94.

Return on Total Capital for CWK is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.94. Additionally, CWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] managed to generate an average of $3,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CWK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CWK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.