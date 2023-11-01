why Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.91

- Advertisements -

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [NYSE: BVN] slipped around -0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.10 at the close of the session, down -1.70%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM that Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine-month 2023 Results.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the third quarter (3Q23) and nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 (9M23). All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stock is now 8.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BVN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.195 and lowest of $7.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.92, which means current price is +25.58% above from all time high which was touched on 09/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, BVN reached a trading volume of 3985086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $9.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has BVN stock performed recently?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, BVN shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.37, while it was recorded at 8.35 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.30. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.27.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.55. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR go to 18.43%.

Insider trade positions for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]

