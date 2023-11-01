why Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.90

- Advertisements -

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] closed the trading session at $63.23 on 10/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.605, while the highest price level was $63.25. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that US Food and Drug Administration accepts for review AstraZeneca’s Supplemental Biologics License Application for self-administration of FLUMIST® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal).

Potential to be the first and only self-administered flu vaccine.

AstraZeneca’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the approval of a self- or caregiver-administered option for FLUMIST® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal), a needle-free nasal spray, has been accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If approved, FLUMIST QUADRIVALENT will be the first flu vaccine available to be self-administered by eligible patients or administered by caregivers, adding an additional option to be vaccinated against influenza.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.74 percent and weekly performance of -2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 5139796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $81.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.93, while it was recorded at 63.14 for the last single week of trading, and 69.24 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. Astrazeneca plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.93. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] managed to generate an average of $31,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 13.40%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.