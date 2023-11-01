Wendy’s Co [WEN] moved down -1.14: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] slipped around -0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.02 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Wendy’s Scares up Spooky Good Deals this HalloWEENDY’s Weekend.

WHAT: Wendy’s® is kicking off HalloWEENDY’s weekend with five fang-tastically Spooky Good Deals. No tricks here, just a whole lot of (Frosty®) treats ALL Halloween weekend-long.

Wendy’s Co stock is now -15.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $19.33 and lowest of $18.935 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.90, which means current price is +4.56% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 4230374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wendy’s Co [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $23.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wendy’s Co is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.46.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

Wendy’s Co [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.05 for Wendy’s Co [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.74, while it was recorded at 19.10 for the last single week of trading, and 21.39 for the last 200 days.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wendy’s Co [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.91. Wendy’s Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wendy’s Co [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 919.40. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 898.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wendy’s Co [WEN] managed to generate an average of $12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Wendy’s Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

Earnings analysis for Wendy’s Co [WEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 12.21%.

Insider trade positions for Wendy’s Co [WEN]

The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.