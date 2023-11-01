Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] stock Initiated by Compass Point analyst, price target now $25

- Advertisements -

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.57% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.28%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:.

Over the last 12 months, VNO stock dropped by -19.33%. The one-year Vornado Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.81. The average equity rating for VNO stock is currently 3.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.66 billion, with 191.87 million shares outstanding and 165.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, VNO stock reached a trading volume of 5273005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $20.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.16.

VNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.44, while it was recorded at 19.55 for the last single week of trading, and 19.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vornado Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.87. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$129,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

VNO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VNO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VNO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.