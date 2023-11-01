Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] Stock trading around $11.61 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Two Harbors Investment Corp [NYSE: TWO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.07%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Completed Acquisition of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing LLC.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency RMBS + MSR real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, TWO stock dropped by -18.92%. The one-year Two Harbors Investment Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.05. The average equity rating for TWO stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.12 billion, with 96.17 million shares outstanding and 95.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, TWO stock reached a trading volume of 5039535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $13.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.56.

TWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.07. With this latest performance, TWO shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.59, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 13.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Two Harbors Investment Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4623.57 and a Gross Margin at -646.62. Two Harbors Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1906.93.

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 476.40. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] managed to generate an average of $2,478,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

TWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp go to 3.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp [TWO] Institutonal Ownership Details

