Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] is -64.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Troika Media Group Inc [NASDAQ: TRKA] gained 48.24% on the last trading session, reaching $1.04 price per share at the time. The company report on October 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Troika Media Group Inc. Reports Revenue of $58.7 million and $117.7 million, for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition group, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable, performance-driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands):.

TRKA stock price has been found in the range of $0.70 to $1.14.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 637.14K shares, TRKA reached a trading volume of 4793609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for TRKA stock

Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.26. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1178, while it was recorded at 0.7608 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7467 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -29.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 913.72. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 872.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$186,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Troika Media Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Troika Media Group Inc [TRKA]

The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TRKA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TRKA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.