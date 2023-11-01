Trade Desk Inc [TTD] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $95

- Advertisements -

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] jumped around 3.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $70.96 at the close of the session, up 4.43%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 1:01 PM that The Trade Desk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss third quarter financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

Trade Desk Inc stock is now 58.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTD Stock saw the intraday high of $71.07 and lowest of $68.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.85, which means current price is +72.23% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, TTD reached a trading volume of 4149903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trade Desk Inc [TTD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $88.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trade Desk Inc is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 64.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.87.

How has TTD stock performed recently?

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.45, while it was recorded at 68.73 for the last single week of trading, and 69.40 for the last 200 days.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trade Desk Inc [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. Trade Desk Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trade Desk Inc [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.34. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trade Desk Inc [TTD] managed to generate an average of $19,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Trade Desk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Earnings analysis for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for Trade Desk Inc [TTD]

The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.