The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI] – find out why.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: TTI] closed the trading session at $4.74 on 10/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.50, while the highest price level was $5.12. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON ARKANSAS BROMINE AND LITHIUM BRINE UNIT.

Third quarter revenue of $151.5 million increased 12% year-over-year.

Net income before discontinued operations was $5.5 million and net income per share attributable to TETRA stockholders was $0.04, each improved from break-even in the same quarter a year ago.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.99 percent and weekly performance of -21.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, TTI reached to a volume of 4835015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tetra Technologies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tetra Technologies, Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 91.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

TTI stock trade performance evaluation

Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.00. With this latest performance, TTI shares dropped by -21.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.48 for Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.93, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.52. Tetra Technologies, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.40. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of $5,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Tetra Technologies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tetra Technologies, Inc. go to 29.00%.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. [TTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.