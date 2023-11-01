Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] Revenue clocked in at $6.59 billion, up 29.81% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [NASDAQ: SFM] price plunged by -3.07 percent to reach at -$1.33. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Appoints Curtis Valentine as Chief Financial Officer.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM), one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, today announced the appointment of Curtis Valentine as chief financial officer of the company, effective January 1, 2024. Valentine is currently Sprouts’ senior vice president of finance and will succeed Lawrence (“Chip”) Molloy, who previously announced his intention to retire as chief financial officer at the end of 2023.

“We are delighted to elevate Curtis from our deep bench of finance talent to be our chief financial officer,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts. “Curtis and Chip have worked closely together for the last two years, and I believe there is no one better suited for the role to ensure a seamless transition as we continue to execute on our strategy and deliver value to our shareholders.”.

A sum of 4641129 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.58M shares. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares reached a high of $42.56 and dropped to a low of $39.76 until finishing in the latest session at $42.02.

The one-year SFM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.17. The average equity rating for SFM stock is currently 3.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $36.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

SFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.49, while it was recorded at 43.29 for the last single week of trading, and 36.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +34.74. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 14.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.23. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] managed to generate an average of $8,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 189.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

SFM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc go to 8.04%.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc [SFM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SFM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SFM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.