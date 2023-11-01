SITE Centers Corp [SITC] Is Currently 3.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

SITE Centers Corp [NYSE: SITC] gained 3.55% or 0.4 points to close at $11.66 with a heavy trading volume of 7789215 shares. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SITE Centers Announces Spin-Off of Convenience Portfolio.

Curbline Properties to Be the First Public REIT Exclusively Focused on the Convenience Sector.

Curbline Offers a Unique Scalable Investment Opportunity with a Balance Sheet Intended to Fuel Company for Significant Growth in Fragmented Yet Liquid Market.

It opened the trading session at $11.50, the shares rose to $11.72 and dropped to $10.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SITC points out that the company has recorded -2.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, SITC reached to a volume of 7789215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SITE Centers Corp [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95.

Trading performance analysis for SITC stock

SITE Centers Corp [SITC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, SITC shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for SITE Centers Corp [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.50, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 12.78 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp [SITC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.20. SITE Centers Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.53.

Return on Total Capital for SITC is now 3.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SITE Centers Corp [SITC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.48. Additionally, SITC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SITE Centers Corp [SITC] managed to generate an average of $630,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

SITE Centers Corp [SITC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp go to -6.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SITE Centers Corp [SITC]

The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SITC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SITC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.