Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on Fox Corporation [FOXA] – find out why.

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.70% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.20%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM that FOX Nation to Debut Top Combat Pilot Series With Actor Dennis Quaid in November.

FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s streaming service, will debut Top Combat Pilot, a new four-part series hosted by acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid on Monday, November 6th, announced Jason Klarman, president of the platform.

Based in Yuma, Arizona, the series will feature an inside look at the Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course, the most elite aviation program in America and the US Marines’ version of the Navy’s renowned “Top Gun school.” Following 25 of the best combat pilots from every squadron in the country, viewers will watch as they train in an unrivaled air fleet, including F-18 Hornets and Huey and Cobra combat helicopters. The top performers will seek to distinguish themselves as the best of the best and be invited back as a WTI instructor.

Over the last 12 months, FOXA stock rose by 5.37%. The one-year Fox Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.74. The average equity rating for FOXA stock is currently 2.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.76 billion, with 262.90 million shares outstanding and 248.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, FOXA stock reached a trading volume of 5738949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fox Corporation [FOXA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $35.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

FOXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Fox Corporation [FOXA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, FOXA shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.32, while it was recorded at 29.89 for the last single week of trading, and 32.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Corporation [FOXA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.27. Fox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

FOXA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 8.38%.

Fox Corporation [FOXA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.