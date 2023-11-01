Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] is -48.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SRPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -37.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -40.65%. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on October 31, 2023 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 12 individuals hired by Sarepta in October 2023. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 10,675 shares of Sarepta’s common stock, and in the aggregate 6,050 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have an exercise price of $67.31 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta’s common stock on October 31, 2023 (the “Grant Date”). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

Over the last 12 months, SRPT stock dropped by -39.76%. The one-year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.45. The average equity rating for SRPT stock is currently 1.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.28 billion, with 93.28 million shares outstanding and 87.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 914.62K shares, SRPT stock reached a trading volume of 23535135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $144.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-01-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is set at 7.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.95.

SRPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.65. With this latest performance, SRPT shares dropped by -43.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.13 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.02, while it was recorded at 100.13 for the last single week of trading, and 122.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.83 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.40.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.15. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$605,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SRPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SRPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.