Roku Inc [ROKU] stock Upgrade by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $55

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $59.57 on 10/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.46, while the highest price level was $59.69. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Roku to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023.

Today, Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on November 1. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.36 percent and weekly performance of -3.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 7055518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $82.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-01-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.69.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.64, while it was recorded at 57.44 for the last single week of trading, and 66.47 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.