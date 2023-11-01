Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gain 8.14% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.92%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Roivant to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023, and Provide Business Update on Monday, November 13, 2023.

To access the conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link. The presentation and webcast details will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available on Roivant’s website after the conference call.

Over the last 12 months, ROIV stock rose by 64.57%. The one-year Roivant Sciences Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.45. The average equity rating for ROIV stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.84 billion, with 760.14 million shares outstanding and 534.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, ROIV stock reached a trading volume of 7497048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $16.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

ROIV Stock Performance Analysis:

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, ROIV shares dropped by -17.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.82 for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roivant Sciences Ltd Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.35 and a Current Ratio set at 6.37.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.