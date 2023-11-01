Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] Revenue clocked in at $759.96 million, down -7.10% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] loss -8.59% or -0.59 points to close at $6.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4592309 shares. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Redwood Trust Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT; “Redwood” or the “Company”), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $6.75, the shares rose to $6.75 and dropped to $6.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RWT points out that the company has recorded 8.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, RWT reached to a volume of 4592309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RWT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for RWT stock

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, RWT shares dropped by -9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.44 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.56 and a Gross Margin at +94.81. Redwood Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.00.

Return on Total Capital for RWT is now 2.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,085.66. Additionally, RWT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 897.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] managed to generate an average of -$483,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 29.74%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RWT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RWT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.