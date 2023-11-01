Qiagen NV [QGEN] fell -24.94% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Qiagen NV [NYSE: QGEN] surged by $1.88 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.73 during the day while it closed the day at $37.43. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that QIAGEN exceeds outlook for Q3 2023 with 5% CER sales growth in non-COVID products and adjusted EPS of $0.50 CER.

Q3 2023: Net sales of $476 million (-5% at actual rates, -6% at constant exchange rates, CER); diluted EPS of $0.34 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.50 // Net sales at CER of $470 million ahead of outlook for at least $465 million CER and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.50 CER ahead of outlook for at least $0.48 CER // 5% CER sales growth in non-COVID portfolio to $442 million, supported by higher sales from instruments as well as recurring consumables and related revenues // 9M 2023: 8% CER sales growth in non-COVID portfolio, led by 88% highly recurring consumables revenues // Full-year 2023: Outlook reaffirmed for net sales of at least $1.97 billion CER; adj. diluted EPS of at least $2.07 CER.

Qiagen NV stock has also gained 0.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QGEN stock has declined by -20.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.58% and lost -24.94% year-on date.

The market cap for QGEN stock reached $8.54 billion, with 227.72 million shares outstanding and 227.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, QGEN reached a trading volume of 4054085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qiagen NV [QGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QGEN shares is $50.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Qiagen NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qiagen NV is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for QGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for QGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.96.

QGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Qiagen NV [QGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, QGEN shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Qiagen NV [QGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.57, while it was recorded at 36.55 for the last single week of trading, and 44.79 for the last 200 days.

Qiagen NV [QGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qiagen NV [QGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.91 and a Gross Margin at +63.97. Qiagen NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.76.

Return on Total Capital for QGEN is now 10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qiagen NV [QGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.40. Additionally, QGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qiagen NV [QGEN] managed to generate an average of $68,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Qiagen NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 2.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qiagen NV [QGEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qiagen NV go to 1.66%.

Qiagen NV [QGEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.