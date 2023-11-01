PPL Corp [PPL] is -15.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

PPL Corp [NYSE: PPL] gained 0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $24.57 price per share at the time.

– Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals company, today announced its consolidated results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year (H1) ended 30th September 2023.

PPL Corp represents 736.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.11 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $24.24 to $24.615.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 5437392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corp [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $28.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PPL Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corp [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for PPL Corp [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.45, while it was recorded at 24.47 for the last single week of trading, and 26.74 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corp [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corp [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.63 and a Gross Margin at +21.83. PPL Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corp [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.71. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corp [PPL] managed to generate an average of $109,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PPL Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

PPL Corp [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corp go to 17.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PPL Corp [PPL]

The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.