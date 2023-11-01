Oppenheimer lifts Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] closed the trading session at $77.44 on 10/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.11, while the highest price level was $80.10. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Apollo to provide up to EUR 1.5 billion High Grade Capital Solution to an Air France-KLM operating affiliate supported by commercial partner contracts of its Flying Blue loyalty program.

The inaugural European loyalty program financing transaction will provide Air France-KLM with a capital solution to further strengthen its balance sheet and enhance Flying Blue’s scalability and growth prospects. This financing is the third transaction between Apollo and Air France-KLM within the last 18 months.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.40 percent and weekly performance of -7.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, APO reached to a volume of 5740939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $99.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.38.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.81. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.06 for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.06, while it was recorded at 80.07 for the last single week of trading, and 74.42 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,837.53. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,833.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 96.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 21.10%.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.