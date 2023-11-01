Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] Is Currently -3.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Nuvation Bio Inc [NYSE: NUVB] price plunged by -3.64 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide.

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868.

A sum of 16282364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 706.21K shares. Nuvation Bio Inc shares reached a high of $1.04 and dropped to a low of $0.95 until finishing in the latest session at $0.96.

The one-year NUVB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.47. The average equity rating for NUVB stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

NUVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.93. With this latest performance, NUVB shares dropped by -23.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.50 for Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3527, while it was recorded at 1.0507 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7113 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuvation Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NUVB is now -17.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, NUVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] managed to generate an average of -$1,966,019 per employee.Nuvation Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 47.51 and a Current Ratio set at 47.51.

Nuvation Bio Inc [NUVB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NUVB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NUVB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.