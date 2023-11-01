Market cap of Sanofi ADR [SNY] reaches 113.48B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Sanofi ADR [NASDAQ: SNY] traded at a high on 10/31/23, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day' session at $45.25. The company report on October 27, 2023 at 1:31 AM that Press Release: Specialty Care growth, strong launch uptake of Beyfortus® and ALTUVIIIO® drive solid Q3 results.

Specialty Care growth, strong launch uptake of Beyfortus® and ALTUVIIIO® drive solid Q3 results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4673855 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sanofi ADR stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for SNY stock reached $113.48 billion, with 2.51 billion shares outstanding and 2.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, SNY reached a trading volume of 4673855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sanofi ADR [SNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $55.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Sanofi ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi ADR is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has SNY stock performed recently?

Sanofi ADR [SNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.53. With this latest performance, SNY shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.32 for Sanofi ADR [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.17, while it was recorded at 47.93 for the last single week of trading, and 52.12 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi ADR [SNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sanofi ADR [SNY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +63.13. Sanofi ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.47.

Return on Total Capital for SNY is now 10.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sanofi ADR [SNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.36. Additionally, SNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sanofi ADR [SNY] managed to generate an average of $91,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Sanofi ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings analysis for Sanofi ADR [SNY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi ADR go to 8.01%.

Insider trade positions for Sanofi ADR [SNY]

The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.