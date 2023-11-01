Market cap of Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE] reaches 2.25B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Earthstone Energy Inc [NYSE: ESTE] traded at a high on 10/31/23, posting a 0.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.17. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 8:29 PM that Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8504606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Earthstone Energy Inc stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for ESTE stock reached $2.25 billion, with 105.55 million shares outstanding and 63.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, ESTE reached a trading volume of 8504606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

How has ESTE stock performed recently?

Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, ESTE shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 21.35 for the last single week of trading, and 15.48 for the last 200 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Earthstone Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.69.

Return on Total Capital for ESTE is now 40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.68. Additionally, ESTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE] managed to generate an average of $2,066,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Earthstone Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Earnings analysis for Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Earthstone Energy Inc [ESTE]

The top three institutional holders of ESTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ESTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ESTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.