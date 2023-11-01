Market cap of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] reaches 2.45M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CDIO] closed the trading session at $0.30 on 10/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2728, while the highest price level was $0.394. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for Its Novel AI-Driven Precision Heart Disease Tests – Epi+Gen CHD & PrecisionCHD.

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced its AI-driven molecular heart disease tests, which identify objective epigenetic and genetic biomarkers in patients suspected to be at risk or who may have coronary heart disease, has received an Innovation Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.55 percent and weekly performance of 40.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 713.22K shares, CDIO reached to a volume of 147870699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

CDIO stock trade performance evaluation

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.28. With this latest performance, CDIO shares dropped by -11.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3798, while it was recorded at 0.2329 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6282 for the last 200 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -478784.32 and a Gross Margin at -1584.21. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -490630.00.

Return on Total Capital for CDIO is now -12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.74. Additionally, CDIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO] managed to generate an average of -$582,623 per employee.Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc [CDIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CDIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CDIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CDIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.