Market Analysts see Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MRSN] traded at a high on 10/31/23, posting a 7.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.19. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Mersana Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call on November 7, 2023.

To access the call, please dial 877-270-2148 (domestic) or 412-902-6510 (international). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available in the same location following the conference call for approximately 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7071518 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mersana Therapeutics Inc stands at 14.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.66%.

The market cap for MRSN stock reached $143.41 million, with 105.14 million shares outstanding and 86.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, MRSN reached a trading volume of 7071518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

How has MRSN stock performed recently?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, MRSN shares dropped by -5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3071, while it was recorded at 1.1550 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0453 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.59 and a Gross Margin at +96.51. Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -768.26.

Return on Total Capital for MRSN is now -140.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.92. Additionally, MRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] managed to generate an average of -$1,352,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.97 and a Current Ratio set at 3.97.

Insider trade positions for Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]

The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.