Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] traded at a high on 10/31/23, posting a 1.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $132.35. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that The Applied Materials Foundation Generation Girl Initiative Celebrates Five Years of Impact and Looks Ahead to the Future.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4107218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Materials Inc. stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $110.71 billion, with 844.00 million shares outstanding and 833.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 4107218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $159.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.59.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.97, while it was recorded at 131.13 for the last single week of trading, and 129.97 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.93%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.