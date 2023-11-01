Market Analysts see Albemarle Corp. [ALB] falling to $155. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Albemarle Corp. [NYSE: ALB] traded at a low on 10/31/23, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $126.78. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Neal Sheorey will join Albemarle as its executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 6, 2023. Scott Tozier, Albemarle’s current executive vice president and chief financial officer, will transition from his current role and become a strategic advisor to the CEO.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

“Scott’s steady leadership, strategic market knowledge and extensive financial acumen have driven Albemarle’s growth strategy for more than a decade,” said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. “Most importantly, Scott’s enduring commitment to our core values and his unwavering belief in Albemarle’s mission and vision are distinguishing characteristics that will continue to serve the company in this new advisory role.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6597489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Albemarle Corp. stands at 4.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.55%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for ALB stock reached $14.88 billion, with 117.17 million shares outstanding and 117.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 6597489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albemarle Corp. [ALB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $235.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corp. is set at 6.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

How has ALB stock performed recently?

Albemarle Corp. [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.95. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.37 for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.16, while it was recorded at 131.83 for the last single week of trading, and 208.88 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corp. [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings analysis for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corp. go to -7.46%.

Insider trade positions for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.