Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] Revenue clocked in at $742.52 million, down -14.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: LSCC] traded at a low on 10/31/23, posting a -17.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.61. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Quarterly revenue growth of 11% compared to Q3 2022 and 1% compared to Q2 2023.

Gross Margin expands to 70.0% / 70.6% for Q3 2023 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP basis, compared to 68.8% / 69.5%, respectively, for Q3 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14772771 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. stands at 4.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.26%.

The market cap for LSCC stock reached $7.67 billion, with 137.10 million shares outstanding and 136.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 14772771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $77.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.55.

How has LSCC stock performed recently?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.62. With this latest performance, LSCC shares dropped by -35.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.69 for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.18, while it was recorded at 66.20 for the last single week of trading, and 85.82 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.84 and a Gross Margin at +64.02. Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.09.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 30.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.55. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $188,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.55 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

Earnings analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]

