Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] Stock trading around $47.46 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.75% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.38%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 1:16 AM that Young Local Golfers Play with 4 Pro Champions at Sands Golf Day.

Macau Junior Golf Association members learn from Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko, Minwoo Lee, and Collin Morikawa.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Sands China hosted four renowned professional golfers at the Front Lawn (between The Parisian Macao and the Four Seasons Hotel Macao Cotai Strip) and at The Venetian® Macao Monday for Sands Golf Day, where they led a skills challenge with 16 young local golfers aged 7-15 from the Macau Junior Golf Association.

Over the last 12 months, LVS stock rose by 27.96%. The one-year Las Vegas Sands Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.93. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $36.28 billion, with 764.25 million shares outstanding and 331.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, LVS stock reached a trading volume of 4629937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $65.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.07 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.23, while it was recorded at 47.41 for the last single week of trading, and 55.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.94.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now -4.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.08. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 363.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

LVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.