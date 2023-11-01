Lake Street slashes price target on Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Petmed Express, Inc. [NASDAQ: PETS] traded at a low on 10/31/23, posting a -24.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.89. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM that PetMeds® Announces Its Second Quarter Financial Results.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)(“PetMeds” or “Company”), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4474174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petmed Express, Inc. stands at 8.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.78%.

The market cap for PETS stock reached $145.86 million, with 21.08 million shares outstanding and 20.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 430.39K shares, PETS reached a trading volume of 4474174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PETS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PETS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Petmed Express, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petmed Express, Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PETS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

How has PETS stock performed recently?

Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.62. With this latest performance, PETS shares dropped by -37.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.80 for Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.27. Petmed Express, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.09.

Return on Total Capital for PETS is now -1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS] managed to generate an average of $772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Petmed Express, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PETS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petmed Express, Inc. go to -0.02%.

Insider trade positions for Petmed Express, Inc. [PETS]

