General Electric Co. [GE] Stock trading around $108.63 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

General Electric Co. [NYSE: GE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.39%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 6:10 AM that GE Announces Planned Spin-Off Timing Beginning of Second Quarter of 2024; Selects Listing Exchanges and Ticker Symbols for Future Independent GE Vernova and GE Aerospace.

Tax-free spin-off planned for completion in the beginning of the second quarter of 2024.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Following completion of the planned spin-off, shares of GE Vernova will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GEV”; GE Aerospace will continue GE’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GE”.

Over the last 12 months, GE stock rose by 77.72%. The one-year General Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.8. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $118.23 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, GE stock reached a trading volume of 5059966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Co. [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $132.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Co. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Co. [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for General Electric Co. [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.54, while it was recorded at 108.96 for the last single week of trading, and 101.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Co. Fundamentals:

General Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Co. go to 31.39%.

General Electric Co. [GE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.