GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] moved up 5.38: Why It’s Important

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GEHC] closed the trading session at $66.57 on 10/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.77, while the highest price level was $67.70. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:20 AM that GE HealthCare Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue growth was 5% year-over-year; Organic revenue growth* of 6%.

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare was $375 million versus $487 million for the prior year; Adjusted EBIT* $744 million versus $700 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.03 percent and weekly performance of 2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, GEHC reached to a volume of 7550762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $88.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, GEHC shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.76, while it was recorded at 64.25 for the last single week of trading, and 74.32 for the last 200 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GEHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GEHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.