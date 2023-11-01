Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] fell -13.61% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $23.6594 during the day while it closed the day at $22.79. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE: BEN] today announced preliminary net income1 of $295.5 million or $0.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $227.5 million or $0.44 per diluted share for the previous quarter, and $232.7 million or $0.46 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Preliminary net income1 for the year ended September 30, 2023 was $882.8 million or $1.72 per diluted share, as compared to $1,291.9 million or $2.53 per diluted share for the prior year. Preliminary operating income was $338.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $314.9 million for the previous quarter and $348.5 million for the prior year.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain adjusted performance measures which are based on methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles. Preliminary adjusted net income2 was $427.0 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.84 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $326.1 million and $0.63 for the previous quarter, and $394.4 million and $0.78 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Preliminary adjusted net income2 was $1,332.2 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $2.60 for the year ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $1,855.6 million and $3.63 for the prior year. Preliminary adjusted operating income2 was $511.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $476.8 million for the previous quarter and $494.1 million for the prior year.

Franklin Resources, Inc. stock has also gained 1.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEN stock has declined by -19.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.64% and lost -13.61% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for BEN stock reached $11.37 billion, with 499.58 million shares outstanding and 288.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 11461308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $23.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.71 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.59, while it was recorded at 22.55 for the last single week of trading, and 26.84 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to -5.94%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.