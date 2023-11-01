First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Revenue clocked in at $4.56 billion, down -56.12% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 11:42 AM that Amanda West Honored by American Bankers Association with Inaugural Emerging Leader Award.

First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) is pleased to announce Amanda West was honored by the American Bankers Association as a recipient of its 2023 ABA Emerging Leader Awards. This award recognizes the next generation of bank leaders who are committed to the highest standards of achievement and service to both their industry and their local communities. West and 11 other winners were recognized together during the recent ABA Annual Convention in Nashville, TN.

“We congratulate Amanda for winning ABA’s 2023 Emerging Leader Award,” says Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. “Amanda is a key member of our organization, and she has done meaningful work serving our clients and community.”.

A sum of 5690616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.58M shares. First Horizon Corporation shares reached a high of $10.925 and dropped to a low of $10.605 until finishing in the latest session at $10.75.

The one-year FHN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.55. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.92.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 15.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $121,671 per employee.First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.