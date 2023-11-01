Femasys Inc [FEMY] Is Currently 6.47 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Femasys Inc [NASDAQ: FEMY] gained 6.47% or 0.09 points to close at $1.48 with a heavy trading volume of 4485410 shares. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Femasys Inc. EU MDR Final Audit Successfully Completed.

– Completion of the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) final audit is the last step in obtaining an MDR certificate and CE marking, confirming Femasys’ compliance with the highest required regulatory standards –.

– Femasys continues to fulfill its commitment to bring innovative solutions to women around the world –.

It opened the trading session at $1.33, the shares rose to $1.68 and dropped to $1.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FEMY points out that the company has recorded 55.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -492.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, FEMY reached to a volume of 4485410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Femasys Inc [FEMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for FEMY stock

Femasys Inc [FEMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.35. With this latest performance, FEMY shares dropped by -61.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for Femasys Inc [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0525, while it was recorded at 1.2740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9061 for the last 200 days.

Femasys Inc [FEMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -961.71 and a Gross Margin at -10.35. Femasys Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.62.

Return on Total Capital for FEMY is now -53.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, FEMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] managed to generate an average of -$335,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Femasys Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.29 and a Current Ratio set at 8.71.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Femasys Inc [FEMY]

