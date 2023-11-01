Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] Is Currently 4.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] gained 4.04% or 0.8 points to close at $20.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3756393 shares. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Extreme Recognized for Reduction in Energy Usage, Recycling Tons of E-Waste.

Schneider Electric, Evergreen IT Solutions Recognize Efforts that Led to 19% Reduction in Energy Usage.

Extreme Networks™, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that it has been recognized for its sustainability efforts and reduced its energy usage by 19% in fiscal year 2023 by consolidating its facilities and data centers, including beginning work to consolidate two lab locations into a single location in Salem, N.H.

It opened the trading session at $19.66, the shares rose to $20.8298 and dropped to $19.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXTR points out that the company has recorded 22.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, EXTR reached to a volume of 3756393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for EXTR stock

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, EXTR shares dropped by -15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.08, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 21.97 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +57.35. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 27.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 75.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.64. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]

The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.