Exane BNP Paribas lifts Prologis Inc [PLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Prologis Inc [NYSE: PLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.89% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.93%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Prologis Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

High-Quality Global Portfolio Continues to Drive Record Results.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported third quarter results for 2023.

Over the last 12 months, PLD stock dropped by -10.82%. The one-year Prologis Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.16. The average equity rating for PLD stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.95 billion, with 923.14 million shares outstanding and 919.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, PLD stock reached a trading volume of 4561467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prologis Inc [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $134.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Prologis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.87.

PLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Prologis Inc [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.01 for Prologis Inc [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.79, while it was recorded at 99.06 for the last single week of trading, and 121.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prologis Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.62 and a Gross Margin at +44.39. Prologis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLD is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prologis Inc [PLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.51. Additionally, PLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prologis Inc [PLD] managed to generate an average of $1,364,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

PLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc [PLD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.