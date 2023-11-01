Cybin Inc [CYBN] is 117.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] traded at a high on 10/31/23, posting a 6.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cybin Announces Unprecedented Positive Interim Phase 2 Data for CYB003 in Major Depressive Disorder Meeting Primary Efficacy Endpoint with Rapid and Significant Improvements in Depression Symptoms After Single Dose – Full Topline Data on Track for Q4 2023.

– Interim readout shows rapid, robust, and clinically significant reduction of depression symptoms three weeks after a single 12mg dose, with an unprecedented mean -14 point Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (“MADRS”) score reduction from baseline between CYB003 (12mg) vs. placebo (p= 0.0005) -.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

– For reference, pooled data from 232 industry studies of current standard of care antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) (Stone et al, 2022) show an average improvement of 1.82 points vs. placebo -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17073610 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cybin Inc stands at 16.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.30%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for CYBN stock reached $156.96 million, with 242.59 million shares outstanding and 203.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 17073610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cybin Inc [CYBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CYBN stock performed recently?

Cybin Inc [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.88. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 13.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4617, while it was recorded at 0.5826 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3943 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -82.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

Insider trade positions for Cybin Inc [CYBN]

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.