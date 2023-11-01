Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] Stock trading around $27.36 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Conagra Brands Inc [NYSE: CAG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.07%. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vlasic Pickles and Frank’s RedHot® Debut New Hot and Spicy Kosher Dill Pickles.

Three New Offerings Combine Vlasic Signature Crunch and Frank’s RedHot Heat.

- Advertisements - Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

Get ready for the hottest news in pickles! Vlasic®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is partnering with Frank’s RedHot® on three new hot and spicy Kosher Dill Pickles that will bring a perfect blend of flavor and heat to sandwiches, burgers or as a straight-from-the-jar snack. Long enjoyed by pickle lovers for its satisfying crunch, Vlasic’s new offerings add the distinct flavor of the #1 hot sauce in the world1.

Over the last 12 months, CAG stock dropped by -25.33%. The one-year Conagra Brands Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.17. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $13.08 billion, with 477.02 million shares outstanding and 475.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, CAG stock reached a trading volume of 4323209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.18, while it was recorded at 27.44 for the last single week of trading, and 33.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Conagra Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.36. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] managed to generate an average of $36,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Conagra Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc go to 7.70%.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.