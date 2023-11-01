Chegg Inc [CHGG] Stock trading around $7.53 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Chegg Inc [NYSE: CHGG] price plunged by -15.11 percent to reach at -$1.34. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM that Chegg Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Chegg begins to roll out the first phase of its new AI-powered user experience.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

A sum of 9726271 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.50M shares. Chegg Inc shares reached a high of $8.65 and dropped to a low of $7.32 until finishing in the latest session at $7.53.

The one-year CHGG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.01. The average equity rating for CHGG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chegg Inc [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $10.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chegg Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.31.

CHGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Chegg Inc [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.06. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.47 for Chegg Inc [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chegg Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.92 and a Gross Margin at +74.26. Chegg Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.77.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.32. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc [CHGG] managed to generate an average of $128,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Chegg Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

CHGG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc go to 20.00%.

Chegg Inc [CHGG] Institutonal Ownership Details

