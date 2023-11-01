CBRE Group Inc [CBRE] is -9.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

CBRE Group Inc [NYSE: CBRE] gained 2.73% on the last trading session, reaching $69.34 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sustainability Solutions Consulting Specialist Stephanie Greene Joins CBRE.

CBRE.

CBRE announced that Stephanie Greene joined as Managing Director and Sustainability Solutions Leader for Americas Consulting.

CBRE Group Inc represents 311.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.48 billion with the latest information. CBRE stock price has been found in the range of $67.805 to $70.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CBRE reached a trading volume of 4145696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CBRE Group Inc [CBRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRE shares is $90.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CBRE Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBRE Group Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRE in the course of the last twelve months was 108.06.

Trading performance analysis for CBRE stock

CBRE Group Inc [CBRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, CBRE shares dropped by -5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for CBRE Group Inc [CBRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.06, while it was recorded at 67.04 for the last single week of trading, and 78.68 for the last 200 days.

CBRE Group Inc [CBRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBRE Group Inc [CBRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.30 and a Gross Margin at +19.47. CBRE Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.57.

Return on Total Capital for CBRE is now 10.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBRE Group Inc [CBRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.63. Additionally, CBRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBRE Group Inc [CBRE] managed to generate an average of $12,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.

CBRE Group Inc [CBRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRE Group Inc go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CBRE Group Inc [CBRE]

The top three institutional holders of CBRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CBRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CBRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.