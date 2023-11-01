Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Revenue clocked in at $4.28 billion, down -23.59% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] price plunged by -13.85 percent to reach at -$5.53. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 8:03 AM that Catalent, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Webcast.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced that it will release preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023, before the market open on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Catalent’s management will host a webcast to discuss the preliminary results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast and view a supplemental slide presentation, both of which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at https://investor.catalent.com. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days at https://investor.catalent.com.

A sum of 11546441 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.11M shares. Catalent Inc. shares reached a high of $35.32 and dropped to a low of $31.905 until finishing in the latest session at $34.39.

The one-year CTLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.06. The average equity rating for CTLT stock is currently 2.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $50.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

CTLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.04. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.63 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.46, while it was recorded at 38.47 for the last single week of trading, and 50.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.36 and a Gross Margin at +24.79. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18.

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

CTLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 20.11%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.