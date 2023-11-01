Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Verve Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VERV] gained 27.95% or 2.63 points to close at $12.04 with a heavy trading volume of 5097782 shares. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:01 AM that Verve and Lilly Relationship Expands to Include Verve’s In Vivo Gene Editing Programs Targeting PCSK9 and ANGPTL3.

Lilly Purchases Product Rights to Verve’s Lead Cardiovascular Programs from Beam Therapeutics.

It opened the trading session at $9.91, the shares rose to $12.72 and dropped to $9.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERV points out that the company has recorded -21.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 753.11K shares, VERV reached to a volume of 5097782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERV shares is $46.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERV stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Verve Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verve Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 141.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26.

Trading performance analysis for VERV stock

Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.94. With this latest performance, VERV shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 9.83 for the last single week of trading, and 16.57 for the last 200 days.

Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] shares currently have an operating margin of -8536.17 and a Gross Margin at -245.75. Verve Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8108.55.

Return on Total Capital for VERV is now -33.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.87. Additionally, VERV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV] managed to generate an average of -$771,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Verve Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.32 and a Current Ratio set at 14.32.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Verve Therapeutics Inc [VERV]

The top three institutional holders of VERV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.